More heat comes our way this week

Monday's high temperature forecast.
Monday's high temperature forecast.(wjhg)
By Ryan Michaels
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 8:38 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar. We’ll see abundant sunshine with just a few fair-weather cumulus clouds come our way today. The sunshine will heat us up quickly.

We’re off to a warm and humid start with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Dress comfortably as we’ll reach the 90s by mid to late morning. Temperatures continue to warm to highs in the mid 90s on the coast to near 98 inland today. Heat indices rise to around 100-105° just shy of advisory level of 108°.

A large ridge of high pressure is situated from the Midwest to the Eastern US, basically from the Rockies to the East Coast. This ridge will prevent rain chances and lead to a warming pattern this week across most of the country.

Highs tomorrow will push into the upper mid to upper 90s on the coast to near 100 inland. We’ll see highs move into the low triple digits inland just about daily this week with highs even approaching 100 for Panama City. The heat index this week will reach advisory levels of 110-115° tomorrow through Friday.

Under the ridge of high pressure, we’ll be hard pressed to find any significant rain chance outside an isolated small and brief stray shower across all of NWFL this week.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly sunny skies and hot. Highs reach the mid 90s on the coast to near 98 inland. We’ll have heat indices near 105°. Your 7 Day Forecast keeps us very hot and mostly sunny all week.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FWC removes about 200-260 boats a year if there isn’t a hurricane.
50-foot vessel removed at McKenzie boat ramp
Troopers said the man was driving a pickup truck south on State Road 85 coming up on Yacht Club...
Fort Walton Beach man killed in single-car crash
Investigators stated the car swerved onto the shoulder of the road while going around the...
FHP: Marianna man dies after single-car crash
Nearly a dozen rattlesnakes had to be removed from an Arizona home.
Firefighters help remove family of rattlesnakes from home
Officials at the Bay County Sheriff’s Office stated in a Facebook post that, by working...
BCSO: Wanted Tallahassee man arrested in Panama City Beach

Latest News

Sunday Evening Forecast
Sunday Evening Forecast
Sunday Evening Forecast
Sunday Evening Forecast
Saturday Evening Forecast
Saturday Evening Forecast
Saturday Evening Forecast
Saturday Evening Forecast