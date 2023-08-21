More heat comes our way this week

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar. We’ll see abundant sunshine with just a few fair-weather cumulus clouds come our way today. The sunshine will heat us up quickly.

We’re off to a warm and humid start with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Dress comfortably as we’ll reach the 90s by mid to late morning. Temperatures continue to warm to highs in the mid 90s on the coast to near 98 inland today. Heat indices rise to around 100-105° just shy of advisory level of 108°.

A large ridge of high pressure is situated from the Midwest to the Eastern US, basically from the Rockies to the East Coast. This ridge will prevent rain chances and lead to a warming pattern this week across most of the country.

Highs tomorrow will push into the upper mid to upper 90s on the coast to near 100 inland. We’ll see highs move into the low triple digits inland just about daily this week with highs even approaching 100 for Panama City. The heat index this week will reach advisory levels of 110-115° tomorrow through Friday.

Under the ridge of high pressure, we’ll be hard pressed to find any significant rain chance outside an isolated small and brief stray shower across all of NWFL this week.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly sunny skies and hot. Highs reach the mid 90s on the coast to near 98 inland. We’ll have heat indices near 105°. Your 7 Day Forecast keeps us very hot and mostly sunny all week.

