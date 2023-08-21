Mosley football set for Thursday opener against Rutherford

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Area high school football teams are getting set for their respective season openers this week. Most will be playing for real come Friday night, though there are a few area teams looking ahead to Thursday night openers. Rutherford and Mosley are among that group. Let’s focus on the latter here. Coach Tommy Joe Whiddon and his guys, after all the work in the spring, through the summer, and into fall camp, getting a test this past Friday on the road at Lincoln. That in their preseason classic. And let’s just say things did not go Mosley’s way. The offense sputtered big time, unable to get any points on the board. Lincoln meanwhile able to put up 35, so the final 35-0. Not the way a team would want to look in its classic. I spoke with coach Whiddon about that and he says that result mostly on the offense which simply put too much pressure on the defense.

“We’ve put them in some bad situations, offensively we were not able to sustain any drives.” coach Whiddon told me during a Zoom call Monday. ”We forced our defense to be out there too much on the field, and they just got tired. But I thought those guys competed and played really hard. Offensively we’ve obviously got a lot of improvement to do. We’ve got some young football players that it was there first experience Friday night and it showed at times. But I’ve got confidence in these guys that they’re gonna keep plugging and that we’re going to get better as the year goes along.”

Certainly the lopsided score isn’t what you want to see coming out of that classic. Whiddon though knows Lincoln is a very good team, and is going to win a lot of games this fall. He says “You know the message of that game is ‘hey we see what the deep end of the swimming pool looks like. And we jumped into the deep end and we’ve got to prepare ourselves to be ready to play in that type of environment. Obviously we’ve got a ways to go before we get there. But you know every single week we’ve got to go out there try to get better and prepare ourselves for when we play an opponent like that again.”

All in all, coach Whiddon does feel like his team is ready to play this week, and he believes the Dolphins will begin a progression of improvement come Thursday.

”I mean I feel like we’ve had a really good camp. I feel like the guys have been working really hard. Trying to get better every single day that we go out there. Again guys have been competing. So just excited that week one of the season is really here. Ready to see these guys compete and see these guys play. They guys are always gonna be excited to get underneath the lights. Again we’ve had a really good offseason of getting better in the weight room and getting better on the field. And now when the rubber meets the road it’s finally here and like I said spirits are high. Guys are excited and ready to play.”

That game Thursday at Tommy Oliver Stadium set for a 7 o’clock kickoff.

