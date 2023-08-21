New faith leader at B’Nai Israel

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - There’s a new faith leader at Temple B’nai Israel, and what a way to bring in the new calendar year with the high holy days coming up in just a month.

“The first day of the Jewish High Holy Days is called Rosh Hashanah, the head of the year, and Rosh Hashanah is the beginning of our new calendar year,” said Beryl Trauth-Jurman, a Rabbinical student.

The new year is soon to begin, and a new faith leader is at the temple. Trauth-Jurman is now leading those who attend the services.

“I had an opportunity to join them on a more regular basis they reached out to me and asked if I’d like to come down once a month to be with them,” said Trauth-Jurman.

He’s has been working with the temple before, but now he gets to teach them more often.

" Judaism teaches that learning is an act of worship, and it is lifelong pursuit so I’m looking forward to not necessarily to teaching but to learning with everyone and having the chance to explore some new perspectives and find out new thing grow with everyone else,” said Trauth-Jurman.

Those with the temple say they are looking forward to change.

“I think it is going to be a nice new start based on covid has ended we’re spending more time in temple, and we have the ability to have someone to grow with us,” said Ben Hazelkorn, the board president of Temple B’nai Israel.

They say they are a smaller temple, and they are looking forward to growing more.

“With him still learning he isn’t necessarily set in his ways, and he is more willing and more able to adjust with community needs,” said Hazelkorn. “He is able to grow with the community and he has the ability to adjust what he is doing and how he works with us and the community.

They are tarting the new year with a new generation of leadership.

They are having services for both of the high holy days coming up, Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur.

