OCSO arrests employee on a warrant out of New Mexico

OCSO arrests employee on a warrant out of New Mexico.
OCSO arrests employee on a warrant out of New Mexico.(KTTC)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An I.T. manager for Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has been arrested after reportedly being wanted out of New Mexico.

According to Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office, in cooperation with the FBI, contacted the OCSO regarding warrants for 46-year-old Eli Lisko out of Fort Walton Beach on recently filed criminal charges.

Officials said the warrant accuses Lisko of sexual child abuse. The victim told authorities it took place between January 1995 and October 1997 in San Juan County.

“Mr. Lisko was an I.T. Manager employed with the OCSO since September 2022. It goes without saying we took prompt action to assist New Mexico investigators in every way possible. He was immediately terminated this morning. I want to thank our personnel for their dedication and professionalism in handling the situation. Our hearts go out to the victim and we pray justice will be served,” Sheriff Eric Aden said.

Lisko was transported to the Okaloosa County Jail and is being held pending extradition to New Mexico.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FWC removes about 200-260 boats a year if there isn’t a hurricane.
50-foot vessel removed at McKenzie boat ramp
Investigators stated the car swerved onto the shoulder of the road while going around the...
FHP: Marianna man dies after single-car crash
Troopers said the man was driving a pickup truck south on State Road 85 coming up on Yacht Club...
Fort Walton Beach man killed in single-car crash
Nearly a dozen rattlesnakes had to be removed from an Arizona home.
Firefighters help remove family of rattlesnakes from home
Officials at the Bay County Sheriff’s Office stated in a Facebook post that, by working...
BCSO: Wanted Tallahassee man arrested in Panama City Beach

Latest News

Addie and Baylor Kirchgessner Foundation Holding Fall Event
Aug. 21 Coffee Chat with Mel and Jess Pt. 2
Benefits of Saying Hello To Your Neighbor
Jess visited ZooWorld and Mel read a book about ways to be happier and healthier.
Aug. 21 Coffee Chat with Mel and Jess Pt. 1