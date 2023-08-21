Pickleball is growing in popularity locally and nationwide

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - In case you haven’t noticed, pickleball has seen a huge spike in popularity over recent years.

In fact, it has been named the fastest growing sport in the U.S. by the Sports and Fitness Industry Association.

As of 2023, it is estimated that more than 4.8 million people play pickleball, and there are many local facilities supporting the trend with several courts being dedicated to the growing sport.

One of those locations is Lyndell Senior Center in Panama City Beach, and that is where Drew Stark and his dad started playing pickleball back in January.

“We decided to start playing because it looked like a fun thing we saw on the internet,” Stark said. “So just coming out here every day, it’s the same thing every time. Everyone’s so nice, have fun, get a little work out in. It’s just the best man. I love it.

“You can use the word comradery around here. Anyone is welcome. There’s a couple new guys today as you can see. Everybody’s welcome here. Somebody taught us how to play, so you got to teach other people how to play the game.”

Pickleball’s popularity growth has been attributed to it’s easy learning curve, appeal to all ages and the community it brings together for some low-stress competition.

Jon Sivoravong and his wife just recently moved to Panama City from Kentucky and Texas after recently retiring and wanted to find other pickleball players for that reason.

“Most people are friendly,” Sivoravong said. “We are very inclusive because the level of players, so the group here took us in. Once we got to know them, we made friends, and so that’s part of being pickleball. The social aspect of it.”

