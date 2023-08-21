The Sneads Pirates Have Been Good in Recent History, but They’re Looking to Take the Next Step

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Coach Thomas and his Sneads Pirates are coming into this season why some high expectations, many self imposed, and very warranted with several returners on both sides of the ball

Coming off an 11-1 season and their 5th straight playoff appearance, Coach Thomas said, while not extremely high, the pressure is there to replicate that success and they just have to focus on rising back up to that level.

“We’re returning a lot, we expect a lot and it’s fun with that, it’s fun having high expectations, it really is, but it’s also, when you’re not playing up to your full potential yet, it’s really frustraiting. Are expecations are high and we have to sometimes humble ourselves and understand, where we know we’re going to be, we’re not there yet and we have to be humble as coaches about that and still grind to get there and just not expect it to happen on its own. We’ve had to have that discussion in coaches’ meetings, make sure we don’t skip any steps. Coach all the little things up, take the responsibility on ourselves because the potential’s there. It’s not going to be easy to get back to it, but it’s there. WE know what they can do, they’ve been game tested.”

Coach Thomas entering his 11th season with the Pirates, and for the last 11, they’ve been very fruitful. A 55 - 42 record throughout those seasons, making the playoffs each of the years, making it as far as the regional finals last season but never fully completing the goal of state championship.

So when talking with Coach Thomas, I asked him how does this years team take that next step.

“You can’t get complacent. I feel like somewhere in the season last year we got a little complacent. We didn’t get better at some of the other little things and you’ve got to handle adversity. I felt like we stayed on top so long, and then at the end you know, it felt like the dream was broke, you know and we lost it. That’s how, we’ve got to mature to where we do those type of things really well.We’ve got to be able to handle adversity, we’ve got to get lucky and stay healthy and we’ve got to progressively get better all season long. We can’t get happy with where we’re at, we’ve got to be hungry to get a little bit better. Because once you get down to final 8, final 4, it’s not about who’s the better team, it’s about who’s going to play better that Friday night.”

The Pirates starting things off on the right foot Friday, getting the 19-14 win over Marianna in their preseason classic. On defense, Braden Stalvey had an interception and 8 tackles, Jaden Mccall an interception and 6 tackles and both QB Aven Tyus and RB Jason Patterson, touchdowns on offense.

