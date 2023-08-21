Stadium named after gifted Bay County athlete, WWII hero

By Mel Zosh
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On Friday Aug. 18, Kenny Redd with the Bay County Historical Society stopped by the WJHG studio to talk about the Tommy Oliver Memorial Stadium in Panama City. Specifically, he shared details about who Tommy Oliver was.

He was born on Feb. 22, 1909. Oliver was the captain and quarterback of the Bay High Crimson Tornadoes in his junior and senior years. He was the first Bay County student to win an athletic scholarship. He played football at the University of Florida and then Catholic University in Washington, D.C.

Oliver accepted the position of Athletic Director at Bay High School in 1938. In 1939, the Bay High Crimson Tornadoes won the Northwest Florida High School Conference Championship.

He fought in WWII and was killed in Okinawa in 1945. His remains were returned in the U.S. and interred in Arlington National Cemetery by a U.S. Marine Honor Guard on April 7, 1949.

Today, the Tommy Oliver Memorial Stadium is home to the following football teams: Mosley Dolphins, Bay Tornadoes and Rutherford Rams. It is located at 440 E 13th St. in Panama City.

To learn more about the history of Bay County, go here.

