Woman arrested for smuggling drugs into a Correctional Facility

Brittni Danielle Davis was arrested and is being charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine,...
Brittni Danielle Davis was arrested and is being charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Synthetic Cannabinoid (K2) with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Deliver and Introduction of a Controlled Substance into a Correctional Facility(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A woman in Jackson County is facing multiple charges after authorities say she was trying to smuggle drugs into a correctional facility.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a call at the Graceville Correctional Facility on Sunday.

According to the deputies when they arrived they found that the suspect Brittni Danielle Davis was hiding several small packages in and on her person.

Authorities said Davis admitted that she was bringing the packages to an inmate.

Inside the packages, deputies located 30 grams of methamphetamine, 18 grams of cocaine, 28 grams of marijuana, and 54 grams of synthesized cannabinoid also known as K2.

Davis was arrested and is being charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Synthetic Cannabinoid (K2) with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Deliver, and Introduction of a Controlled Substance into a Correctional Facility.

