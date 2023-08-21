Woman found guilty of murdering her boyfriend

Nicole Marie Harris pled guilty to Second-Degree Murder with a Firearm in the January 20th...
Nicole Marie Harris pled guilty to Second-Degree Murder with a Firearm in the January 20th murder of her boyfriend Vivian George Smith in his Panama City Beach home.(Bay County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A woman found guilty of murdering her boyfriend in January was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Friday.

According to State Attorney Larry Basford, Nicole Marie Harris pled guilty to Second-Degree Murder with a Firearm in the January 20th murder of her boyfriend Vivian George Smith in his Panama City Beach home.

The State Attorney’s office said Harris shot Smith once in the head while they were sitting on his couch. According to the Bay County Sherriff’s Office, she initially told deputies the victim shot himself.

Officials said Harris later admitted that she and the victim had been arguing, and she shot him after he fell asleep.

At sentencing on Friday, Prosecutor Peter Overstreet read a prepared statement from the victim’s son, who wrote that because of the defendant’s actions, he lost a part of himself when his father died.

“Because of you, I cry myself to sleep every night and I have become a very sad and depressed child,” he said in his statement. “I hurt so bad and nothing can ever make that pain go away.”

Circuit Court Judge Timothy Register sentenced Harris to 40 years in prison. The first 25 years of her sentence are minimum-mandatory under Florida’s 10-20-Life law involving the use of a firearm in a crime.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FWC removes about 200-260 boats a year if there isn’t a hurricane.
50-foot vessel removed at McKenzie boat ramp
Investigators stated the car swerved onto the shoulder of the road while going around the...
FHP: Marianna man dies after single-car crash
Troopers said the man was driving a pickup truck south on State Road 85 coming up on Yacht Club...
Fort Walton Beach man killed in single-car crash
Nearly a dozen rattlesnakes had to be removed from an Arizona home.
Firefighters help remove family of rattlesnakes from home
Officials at the Bay County Sheriff’s Office stated in a Facebook post that, by working...
BCSO: Wanted Tallahassee man arrested in Panama City Beach

Latest News

Jess visited ZooWorld and Mel read a book about ways to be happier and healthier.
Aug. 21 Coffee Chat with Mel and Jess Pt. 1
The Addie and Baylor Kirchgessner Foundation honors the two siblings who died after being hit...
Addie and Baylor Kirchgessner Foundation Holding Fall Event
Tommy Oliver Stadium is located in Panama City, Fla.
Stadium named after gifted Bay County athlete, WWII hero
There’s a new faith leader at Temple B’nai Israel, and what a way to bring in the new calendar...
New faith leader at B’Nai Israel