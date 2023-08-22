69 Year Old Mural Found In Downtown Building

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A renovation in Panama City has uncovered a piece of Bay County history.

An old mural was discovered in a vacant building downtown. The mural is located in the building to the left of Trigo in Harrison Avenue. The painting depicts the shoreline from Panama City Beach to Tyndall Air Force Base.

In it you can find the old Dixie Sherman Hotel, the St. Andrews Bay Bridge, now known as the Hathaway Bridge, and the early formation of the Parker community.

The building is set to be a sports bar highlighting local high school sports and athletes.

The business owner plans to keep and restore the mural inside.

“My first reaction was I want to save it, I want to preserve it, and I want it to be a part of our local brand.” Greg Cash, The Owner of The Local Sports Bar, said. “We came up with the Local and our brand before I even knew about the mural. We just wanted to have a place that brought a local feel for the community. And it turned into a local sports theme. And now it’s seafood and oysters and the mural just fits in perfect with it.”

Cedric Younger Von Rolleston painted the mural in October of 1954.

The sports bar is set to open later this year.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.