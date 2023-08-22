Bay County Sheriff’s Office participates in Operation Safe Kids

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s now the start of the third week of school and the Bay County Sheriff’s Office is making sure people are following the rules of the road especially when it comes to school traffic.

“A regular traffic citation for speeding is from zero to nine miles an hour is $130,” Lt. Ron Crowsen, with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, said. “If you do zero to nine in a school zone it is doubled.”

Crowsen said if you’re going over nine miles an hour, it goes up to $205 and that is doubled when in a school zone.

“In school zones, speeding through school zones with children present and school buses,” Crowen said. “People going past them with the stops signs out.”

During this week-long initiative to promote school safety in the community. There will be more officers patrolling those school zones and making sure people are following the traffic laws when it comes to school buses and bus stops.

It’s part of the state-wide, Operation Safe Kids. Crowsen explains what they’re seeing the most.

“The worst problem is people passing stopped school buses,” Crowsen said. “What we’re doing now is following this school bus to see if anyone breaks that law.”

He says there is only situation where you wouldn’t need to stop if the bus stop arm comes out.

“On Front Beach Road, you see the trees and median here in the middle, the traffic coming opposing would not really need to stop here,” Crowsen said.

That’s only if there are four lanes and the bus is on the other side of the divided highway.

It’s a $270 ticket if you pass a stopped school bus and four points off your license. If you pass one on the side where a child gets out, he says you get a court date.

“We have actually had traffic crashes where people have rear-ended school buses,” Crowsen said.

Keeping everyone safe while school is in session.

