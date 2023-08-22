Bay District Schools holds final budget workshop

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay District Schools officials plan to spend less than they thought on schools this year. School board members held their final budget workshop meeting.

The board passed a tentative budget a little while back. Tuesday, they updated the board on the changes.

The previously approved budget was around $701 million, now it has dropped to around $691 million. Members say they tightened up the budget.

Also, money is rolling over from last year.

“We got about $18 million in additional funding the majority from this is increase in students, but we did get an increase this year in operating dollars,” Jim Loyed, CFO Bay District Schools, said.

Officials say they are spending more on operating schools this year because more students are enrolling.

This board is set to approve the final budget on September 11th.

