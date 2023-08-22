Biden to attend next month’s G-20 summit in New Delhi, while Harris will head to Jakarta for ASEAN

President Biden steps down from Air Force One after landing at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton...
President Biden steps down from Air Force One after landing at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport in Avoca Thursday, August 17, 2023. (The Times-Tribune via AP)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House announced Tuesday that President Joe Biden will attend next month’s Group of 20 summit in New Delhi, India.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said that meetings—and Biden’s talks with leaders on the sidelines of the summit—will focus on climate changeRussia’s war in Ukraine and more. The White House has not said which leaders the president will hold individual meetings with but China’s President Xi Jinping and Saudi Arabia’s crown prince Mohammed bin Salman, are among officials from leading global economies who have been invited to attend the leaders’ meeting

“He’ll discuss a range of joint efforts to tackle global issues from the clean energy transition and combating climate change to mitigating the economic and social impacts of Russia’s war in Ukraine to increasing the capacity of multilateral development banks, including the World Bank, to better fight poverty and take on the significant transnational challenges that are afflicting countries across the world,” Sullivan said.

The leaders’ summit is scheduled to take place Sept. 9 -10.

Sullivan said Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Jakarta from Sept. 4 to 7 to take part in the US-ASEAN (the Association of Southeast Asian Nations) summit and East Asia Summit to engage with Indo-Pacific leaders.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittni Danielle Davis was arrested and is being charged with trafficking in meth, possession...
Woman arrested for smuggling drugs into correctional facility
Investigators stated the car swerved onto the shoulder of the road while going around the...
FHP: Marianna man dies after single-car crash
Nicole Marie Harris pled guilty to Second-Degree Murder with a Firearm in the January 20th...
Woman found guilty of murdering her boyfriend
Chad Eberhard, a Fountain transient, was charged with Home Invasion Robbery and Aggravated...
Fountain transient charged in home invasion
Tommy Oliver Stadium is located in Panama City, Fla.
Stadium named after talented Bay County athlete, WWII hero

Latest News

Dorian Padilla stands at his car as he waits for a tow after it got stuck in the mud on a...
California mountain and desert towns dig out of the mud from 1st tropical storm in 84 years
FILE - Jeffrey Clark, Assistant Attorney General for the Environment and Natural Resources...
2 more people indicted with Trump in Georgia election probe want the case heard in federal court
Trump attorney John Eastman turned himself in to Fulton County Jail on Tuesday.
RAW: Trump attorney Eastman has no comment after leaving jail
One person is dead and several others are hurt in a school bus crash near Dayton, Ohio State...
Child dies, dozens hurt in school bus crash north of Dayton, Ohio, authorities say
The guest’s total winnings for the weekend were a whopping $2,072,831.
Las Vegas visitor wins 10 separate jackpots in 2 days, totaling over $2M