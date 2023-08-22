DeSantis makes pre-debate stop on Okaloosa Island

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The 2024 presidential elections are less than 18 months away, and candidates are gearing up for the competition.

Governor Ron DeSantis is one of many presidential hopefuls that will be entering the debate Wednesday, August 23, in Milwaukee. Monday, in an effort to get his supporters excited, he spoke at the Never Back Down Pre-Debate Party held at the Gulf Restaurant on Okaloosa Island.

As the crowds shuffled in, they made their support known.

“We just love our governor, we just want him to become president, and I love everything he stands for,” one attendee said.

After taking the stage shortly after 6 p.m., DeSantis spoke to the crowd about a variety of topics, including wealth distribution, immigration, and ending COVID policies.

He promised that he is going to follow through on the statements he has made.

”Florida’s got a lot of reach. I go around the country now, people will say stuff about Florida, but you all know better than anyone, when I tell you I’m going to do something, I’m not just saying it,” DeSantis said. “I’m not just sloganeering, I’m not just saying it so you vote for me. If I tell you I’m doing it, I’m going to do it.”

If you would like to watch the entire event, it is available on the WJHG-TV Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.