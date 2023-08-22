Gulf Coast State College kicks off Fall 2023 Semester

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - All of the Gulf Coast State College campuses held their first day of classes Monday.

“Currently right now, Gulf Coast State College is trending up in enrollment,” Katie McCurdy, Executive Director for Community Engagement at GCSC, said.

Enrollment numbers won’t be released until Friday. However, the busy campus in Panama City is a clear sign students are seeking an education at the local college for different reasons.

“The location is very nice,” GCSC student Madison Hayne said. “We’re right out here on the water. We have the Gulf Coast Guarantee. Our tuition is one of the lowest in Florida.”

The Gulf Coast Guarantee is a program GCSC offers to high school graduates from Bay, Gulf, and Franklin Counties.

“They get $700 each semester to come to school and it’s the first dollar in,” McCurdy said. “So, all of those students from all of those high schools have to come the Fall after they graduate. We think that contributes to the influx in those students.”

That incentive isn’t the only thing luring students into the classroom.

“People are just coming back to further their education to start a different job,” McCurdy said. “Those types of things [and] everything rolling out of the pandemic. People are getting back and getting further trained.”

Courses are also offered to all ages.

“We have different programs,” McCurdy said. “We have people attending from 18-year-olds all the way up to 50s and 60s.”

Staff said it’s all about equipping students with the proper tools to succeed in the workforce.

NewsChannel 7 was told it only costs $10 to apply. The add-drop period for Fall A and B ends Friday. You can visit the college’s online admissions page if you’re interested in applying.

