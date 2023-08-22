Highs reach the triple digits for some today

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar with mainly clear skies overhead. Plenty of sunshine returns to our skies again today with just a few fair-weather cumulus clouds into the midday and afternoon to provide some occasional shade.

We’ll need all the shade we can get as it’s going to be another scorcher of a day. Temperatures this morning are in the mid to upper 70s. We’ll warm into the 90s by mid-morning and some along I-10 have a shot at reaching the triple digits this afternoon. If you don’t reach the triple digits on the thermometer, the heat index will. Heat indices today reach up to 108 to 110°.

From the National Weather Service in Tallahassee...

A Heat Advisory is in place for today. Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sunshine, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

Sunny and hot conditions are likely to return daily this week and at times may even be hotter than today. An Excessive Heat Watch is in effect for tomorrow where heat indices may reach up to 112°. Rain chances don’t appear to pick back up to normal summery patterns until next week.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly sunny skies with hot and humid conditions. A Heat Advisory is in effect for highs in the mid 90s on the coast to near 100° inland and a heat index up to 110°. Your 7 Day Forecast has an extremely hot and humid week with mostly sunny skies and little to no rain.

