New Lynn Haven welcome signs continue city’s ongoing recovery efforts

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Everything grows back with a little nurturing. In Lynn Haven, that is especially true in the wake of Hurricane Michael.

“100 percent of our city was destroyed through Hurricane Michael. It’s taken us some time to get here, but we’re here,” said Lynn Haven City Manager Vickie Gainer.

The Category 5 storm rocked the city, like many local communities, devastating the area in 2018.

Lynn Haven has been building back ever since.

“In this five years, coming up on it in October, we would have built back most of all the city,” Gainer said.

The recovery process is ongoing, but one huge step is the introduction of two new city welcome signs.

“We’ve built back public works, we’ve built back the fire department, we just opened up the gym last week. Now, the entrance signs,” said Gainer.

Local officials were out at Haney Technical College on Monday for the ribbon-cutting ceremony of Lynn Haven’s new entrance signs.

The design for the signs came as a result of a contest a couple of years ago where Mosley High School students were asked for submissions.

That’s when then-freshman, now-senior Nate Reeve submitted his own design.

“It was presented to some of the art classes and engineering classes at Mosley, they asked us to draw a design. I just drew a simple design and submitted it, and eventually, it made it all the way here,” Reeve said.

Reeve says that he’s excited to be a small part of the ongoing recovery efforts in his town.

“Whenever I just drive I’m gonna see my design, knowing that I helped contribute to the community,” said Reeve.

