Panama City Beach Council approves multimillion-dollar budget

PCB Approves multimillion dollar budget(WJHG)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Beach officials approved a $236 million budget for the 2024 fiscal year at Tuesday’s budget meeting.

$69 million dollars will go towards a general fund. A portion of that will help aid the city in adding 23 full time employees.

The three main categories of the General Fund are law enforcement, the fire department, and recreation.

Officials also approved funding for the library, the Boys and Girls Club, and the Senior Center, but those will be discussed more in depth during the next meeting.

IT has also now become its own department with its own budget. Officials say it’s because of the security it provides.

“I-T has grown so much in current years and were using it for so so many things.” Mary Coburn, Council Woman of the 3rd Ward, said. “It’s more important than anything to keep our police records safe. As well as to not lose any of our critical city information.”

Officials say the plan the is to move to fiber optics in the near future. Fiber optics provide a faster and more secure service.

