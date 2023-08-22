Pineapple Willy’s donates profits to charity

Pineapple Willy’s Pay It Forward
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Monday was the first day of the Pay It Forward campaign at Pineapple Willy’s. What that means is that for the whole week, 100 percent of its profits from food sales will go to local charities.

Pineapple Willy’s has partnered with seven charities in Bay County. They are Beach Care Services, Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center, The Arc of the Bay, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Florida, The Lucky Puppy Rescue, B.A.S.I.C. of Northwest Florida and Panama City Beach Paws and Claws.

Last year, the Pay It Forward campaign raised $144,000, according to Pineapple Willy’s. It was the first year they extended the event to cover a full seven-day week.

Jared Knetzer, the Marketing Director for Pineapple Willy’s, Inc., said the company’s charitable efforts were inspired by its late owner Bill Buskell.

”He always ingrained all all of his employee’s to give back and to give back to the community as much as you can,” Knetzer. “They’re there for us and they’re there to help us succeed and we got to pay it forward and help out those who we can when we can.

“It’s just kind of been a family tradition for our family to every year, when this comes around, we come out here to Pineapple Willy’s and eat.”

