Texas woman, two children found dead in apparent murder-suicide

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD/Gray News) - Police in Texas are investigating after a woman and two children were found dead in an apartment.

Police officers were called to a home in Lubbock at 10:37 a.m. Monday. When they arrived, they found 37-year-old LaCandria Ibrahim, a 9-year-old boy and a 7-year-old girl all dead within, KCBD reports.

Police said they believe the deaths were the result of an apparent “murder-suicide.”

Investigators said the property manager accessed the housing unit and found Ibrahim dead. The property manager then called police. The bodies of the two children were found after officers arrived on scene.

Police said this is believed to be an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the public.

Copyright 2023 KCBD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.