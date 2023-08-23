BDS student and relatives arrested after fight at Jinks Middle School.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A Bay District Schools student and two adults are now facing charges after a fight on Friday at Jinks Middle School.

On August 18th, Bay County Sheriff’s Office reports one student, her grandmother, and her uncle had come to the main office with concerns about alleged cyberbullying between two students on social media.

According to the BCSO, the student inside the office ran out towards the other student involved, who was in the cafeteria, starting the fight.

NewsChannel 7 is told that the relatives of the girl who had come to speak with administrators noticed the fight and took off in that direction.

Administrators said they tried to stop them but due to several students running in that direction and a language barrier, they were unable to do so.

BCSO said when the relatives arrived at the cafeteria, the uncle of the girl picked up the victim and allowed his niece to continue to attack her.

Authorities say the two girls eventually fell to the ground and the fight continued.

Once notified, the School Resource Deputy said they were able to respond to the situation quickly and break up the fight with the help of school administrators.

The SRD arrested the student along with her two relatives. The student is charged with battery, her uncle has been charged with battery, child abuse, and trespassing on a school campus. The grandmother is being charged with trespassing on a school campus as well.

Bay District Schools officials said parents and guardians were notified about the situation. BDS released the following statement about the incident last Friday,

“On Friday (8/18/23), two adults and a Jinks Middle School student passed the secure entrance at Jinks to engage in a disturbance with another student. One of our administrators tried to stop the adults physically but could not. She immediately alerted the School Resource Deputy, who responded quickly to the situation, and both adults and the student perpetrator were arrested. One adult male was charged with battery, child abuse, and trespassing on a school campus, one adult female was charged with trespassing on a school campus, and a minor child was charged with battery. We alerted parents/guardians about the situation and immediately took steps to ensure nothing like this happens again. We understand this situation was very distressing for the students who witnessed it, and we are doing all we can to support them. It’s disheartening, disappointing, and very concerning that any adults would behave like this on any of our school campuses, and we will not tolerate safety violations. We are grateful to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office and their deputies for their swift response, and we will continue to do all we can to secure our campuses and protect our students.”

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.