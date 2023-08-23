Bozeman working towards opener with reason for optimism

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Bozeman Bucks are getting set to kick off the 2023 football season Friday with a home game against FAMU. Head Coach Jason Griffin and his team coming off what he calls a solid spring, then a good summer season. They followed that up, he tells us, with a strong camp. Last Thursday’s performance in the jamboree, wins in two halves against Arnold and Vernon backing all that up. Now the team switches from camp mode, where the focus is on installing schemes, getting everybody acclimated and in shape, to more a game week mode.

“When game week starts I think our focus shifts completely into, we’re trying to prepare to get ready to win a football game.” coach Griffin told me Tuesday during a Zoom call before practice. “There’s a very different mindset there where we are working against, not only our own stuff now. But we’re working against another team and what they do. We’re trying to identify who their good players are, you know what problems they’re gonna create for us on offense and defense. And how we can attack them on offense and defense. It certainly is a completely different shift in how we approach a game week versus a camp coming into it.” The coach says he feels this is a talented and experienced team, perhaps the best he’s had in his six years at the helm at Bozeman.

”I think this is the deepest team I’ve ever had in terms of the skill positions.” Griffin said “We’ve got a lot of depth at wide receiver. At running back we’ve got a lot of veterans coming back. We’ve got a talented, veteran quarterback. We’re very deep at quarterback. You know we’re talented on defense, just about everybody is back from a year ago. We’re a very experienced team. And you know you don’t get that very often in your career, to have a team with pretty significant amount of experience on both sides of the ball.”

So talented and experienced players across both sides of the ball, well again expectations are high. But as any coach will tell you, expectations don’t win football games!

”Well yeah I hear we’re pretty good, that’s what I hear. So that always concerns you a little bit when folks are talking about how good you are, and this that and the other. So I want to make sure that our guys understand we have play good football every week to win. There are gonna be no gimmies, we’re not just gonna show up and beat anybody because of who we are, it’s nothing like that. So we have to maintain that focus and that intensity and that grounding that hey we have to earn everything that we’re gonna get.”

Friday’s game with FAMU set for 7 and is one of several we’ll feature on Friday Night Overtime.

