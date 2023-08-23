Busy Okaloosa County bridge replacement to begin

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A project years in the making is officially taking off. The Brooks Bridge, connecting Fort Walton Beach and Okaloosa Island, is set to be completely transformed to meet the needs of the community.

Local and state leaders, as well as multiple representatives from the Florida Department of Transportation, all met under the bridge Wednesday for the groundbreaking of the project, marking the beginning of construction.

The bridge currently has four lanes but by the time the replacement is done, it is set to have six lanes, as well as be 793 feet longer. The horizontal clearance at the channel will also increase from 140 feet to 150 feet. There will also be 10-foot shoulders added to the roadways on the bridge to allow for cars to pull off out of the way if needed.

Officials at the groundbreaking said with the last replacement done in 1966, and with the area’s growth, the project is becoming more and more necessary.

“As the state of Florida continues to grow in population, and we attract record tourism in this state, it’s really important that we continue to build the needed infrastructure for the future,” FDOT Secretary Jared Perdue said. ”It’s a very proud moment to see years of community work, years of community collaboration, years of planning and strategic investments... to see it all come to fruition, it’s truly rewarding. And, you know, it’s going to be a long construction project- it’s nearly five years- but the end product is going to be something that this community will deserve and love.”

Another priority in the project is adding accessibility for those who are not in cars. The bridge will go from the current small sidewalks on both sides to having 12-foot multi-use paths on both sides.

“As it stands right now, there’s not a lot of room for the pedestrians to navigate over the bridge, so we’re going to be adding those trails along the bridge, so they have a safe place to travel,” FDOT District Three Director Tim Smith said.

While the project is going to come with a hefty price tag of roughly $171 million dollars, funded by the State of Florida, state leaders said it will all pay off.

“It’s going to be an incredible project and I’m very proud the state stood up and said, ‘We’re going to give you the resources to do it.’ One of few states could do this, pay cash for a bridge. $172 million dollars, probably more. But it’s going to be worth it,” Florida Senator Doug Broxson said.

FDOT representatives said the project will be done in phases as to minimize the disruption of traffic. They also said all four lanes will stay open as the project is completed, expected to be done in five years. To see the renderings of what the completed bridge is set to look like, or learn more about it, click here.

