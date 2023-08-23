City Manager of Panama City job application will close soon

Panama City Commissioners held a meeting August 22.
Panama City Commissioners held a meeting August 22.(WJHG)
By Victoria Scott
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:29 PM CDT
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Applications for one of Panama City’s most important positions will soon come to a close.

Commissioners agreed to close the application for city manager August 31 at Tuesday’s meeting.

They said around 50 people have already applied.

Commissioners will then individually select their top five candidates.

They’ll present their selections in early September.

City officials also agreed to increase the current interim city manager’s salary to $150,000.

