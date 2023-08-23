Comedy Fun-Raiser at Kaleidoscope Theatre

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Serving the greater Panama City area since 1970, The Kaleidoscope Theatre is a non-profit, all volunteer community theatre that is back and better than ever since Hurricane Michael.

With new renovations, the building has just opened its doors back up. In order for the theatre to get back to its regularly scheduled programming, it needs support from the community it has flourished in for so many years.

With spotlights, a microphone, and comfortable seating in the new and improved auditorium, tickets are on sale for a night of laughter at Kaleidoscope Theatre on Friday, August 25.

Bay Arts Alliance and Panama City Comedy present this Comedy Fun-Raiser at KT! Located at 207 E 24th St. in Lynn Haven, the show starts at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased here for the knockout lineup featuring Cyrus Steele, Scotty Jernigan, Alicia Simmons Miracle, with host Jason Hedden.

At Kaleidoscope Theatre, be on the lookout for future live dramas, comedies, musicals, and even a special full-theater haunted house in October.

The theatre encourages the community to attend auditions, volunteer backstage, sell concessions, usher and more. For more information on Kaleidoscope Theatre check out their full website here.

