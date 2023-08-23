Comedy Fun-Raiser at Kaleidoscope Theatre

By Shaun Breaux
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Serving the greater Panama City area since 1970, The Kaleidoscope Theatre is a non-profit, all volunteer community theatre that is back and better than ever since Hurricane Michael.

With new renovations, the building has just opened its doors back up. In order for the theatre to get back to its regularly scheduled programming, it needs support from the community it has flourished in for so many years.

With spotlights, a microphone, and comfortable seating in the new and improved auditorium, tickets are on sale for a night of laughter at Kaleidoscope Theatre on Friday, August 25.

Bay Arts Alliance and Panama City Comedy present this Comedy Fun-Raiser at KT! Located at 207 E 24th St. in Lynn Haven, the show starts at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased here for the knockout lineup featuring Cyrus Steele, Scotty Jernigan, Alicia Simmons Miracle, with host Jason Hedden.

At Kaleidoscope Theatre, be on the lookout for future live dramas, comedies, musicals, and even a special full-theater haunted house in October.

The theatre encourages the community to attend auditions, volunteer backstage, sell concessions, usher and more. For more information on Kaleidoscope Theatre check out their full website here.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittni Danielle Davis was arrested and is being charged with trafficking in meth, possession...
Woman arrested for smuggling drugs into correctional facility
A renovation in Panama City has uncovered a piece of Bay County history.
69 Year Old Mural Found In Downtown Building
The baby girl was born solid brown. Giraffe experts at the zoo said they believe she is the...
Spotless giraffe born at Tennessee zoo believed to be the only one in the world
Chad Eberhard, a Fountain transient, was charged with Home Invasion Robbery and Aggravated...
Fountain transient charged in home invasion
Former Panama City employee Michael Johnson faces an 8-year prison sentence.
Michael Johnson’s seized properties auctioned off

Latest News

It will be held Sat. Aug. 26 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. CST at Beef 'O' Brady's in Callaway, Fla.
Healthy Start Hosting Event for New Dads
Wear it Wednesday: Best Colors to Wear Pt. 2
Your skin tone and hair color can help determine who color clothing is best for you.
Wear It Wednesday: Best Colors to Wear Pt. 1
Mural of Bay Co. nearly 70 Years Ago
69 Year Old Mural Found In Vacant Building Downtown