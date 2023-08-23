Diego’s Burrito Factory Game of the Week - Liberty at Port St. Joe

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Our first game of the week this season, is the game between Liberty and Port St. Joe on the latter’s field. We’ll begin with coach Tranquille and his Bulldogs. They’re coming off a 4-6 season, one that started well, then some key injuries really hurt the cause, and they floundered a bit down the stretch of 2022.

Coach Tranquille, heading into his second season with his alma mater, says there’s every reason to believe they can improve on last year’s mark. They have the numbers, the talent and experience. And he says, the addition of a new defensive coordinator, Richard Kunst, who came over from Vernon, has been a plus!

“He really brought a different intensity that we’ve been missing. So we really had an exciting spring, the defense really got out there. The office was a little far behind, so we really emphasize that this summer. Had a really good participation during the summer, a lot of kids showed up. they worked hard, we feel like we’ve gotten stronger and a little faster. Last week we went over to Grace Ville and didn’t have the outcome we were looking for. So this Friday just really looking to see if we can clean up on some execution things, and bring a little more energy and a little more effort”, said Coach Tranquille.

As for the Tiger Sharks, coach Tanner Jones heading into his fourth season at the helm there. His team 8-3 last year, losing a one point heartbreaker in the first round of the playoffs to Blountstown.

Like Liberty, the Sharks have some key players, talented and experienced returning, led by quarterback Devin Cuttino. So that’s always big, getting that position back. Here’s coach Jones on his team overall, in terms of how ready he believes, given the preps going back to spring, his team is?

“I don’t think you’re ever prepared, I mean, it’s kind of one of those things. We got to play in a referee scrimmage two weeks ago and a lot of mistakes were made. We had some good things, but a lot of mistakes and stuff that we needed to work on. And and you never really know how good you are until you play somebody else, or how bad you are. So no, you just kind of take it in stride and make corrections you know improve positions and what the kids are supposed to do every day.”

That game at Sharks Field, Friday, set for 7:30pm Eastern.

