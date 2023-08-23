Fire destroys church in Altha

The church is located in Altha, Fla.
The church is located in Altha, Fla.
By Jessica Foster
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 6:11 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTHA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A church in Calhoun County went up in flames.

Fire engulfed Page Pond Assembly of God in Altha Tuesday evening.

On the church Facebook page, the pastor says: “the heritage of Page Pond is in the people, not the building. We want to thank all the fire departments. The original church is a loss, but the parsonage was saved. Thank you for all the texts, calls and volunteers that helped us out.”

There’s no word on what started the fire.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittni Danielle Davis was arrested and is being charged with trafficking in meth, possession...
Woman arrested for smuggling drugs into correctional facility
A renovation in Panama City has uncovered a piece of Bay County history.
69 Year Old Mural Found In Downtown Building
The baby girl was born solid brown. Giraffe experts at the zoo said they believe she is the...
Spotless giraffe born at Tennessee zoo believed to be the only one in the world
Chad Eberhard, a Fountain transient, was charged with Home Invasion Robbery and Aggravated...
Fountain transient charged in home invasion
Nicole Marie Harris pled guilty to Second-Degree Murder with a Firearm in the January 20th...
Woman found guilty of murdering her boyfriend

Latest News

The church is located in Altha, Fla.
Page Pond Assembly of God Church Fire
Lynn Haven Commission Meeting
New town home development approved for Lynn Haven
New town home development approved for Lynn Haven
Panama City Commissioners held a meeting August 22.
City Manager of Panama City job application will close soon