Fire destroys church in Altha

ALTHA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A church in Calhoun County went up in flames.

Fire engulfed Page Pond Assembly of God in Altha Tuesday evening.

On the church Facebook page, the pastor says: “the heritage of Page Pond is in the people, not the building. We want to thank all the fire departments. The original church is a loss, but the parsonage was saved. Thank you for all the texts, calls and volunteers that helped us out.”

There’s no word on what started the fire.

