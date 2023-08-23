Gulf Coast Volleyball Preparing for Home Opener

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Coach Scott Allen and his Gulf Coast Commodores working this week to prepare for their home opener. That comes Thursday night against Coastal Alabama South.

And it comes in the wake of a terrific opening road trip for the team. The Commodores traveling to a tourney just outside Chicago last week.

Gulf coast, ranked 15th nationally, beat the numbers three, six and ten teams, while losing to the fourth ranked squad.

Coach Allen telling me today about the idea of starting the season with that kind of trip, starting by giving credit to Gulf Coast A.D. Mike Kandler for giving them the budget to make the trip.

“Coach, Kandler bent over backwards to make it work for us so that we could get over there. And the whole point was so that we could go face some of the best competition in the country at our level. So we could have that good measuring stick on how the program’s performing, where were at this year. And so as teams from Florida move out and play nationally, we get a little respect, or at least have some better data for those who do rankings to go off of. So that was kind of the whole purpose of the trip and it played out pretty well.”

The coach adds he wasn’t even all that concerned about wins and losses heading up that way, but getting three wins in four matches, well that made it even more worthwhile!

“Tell me when you’re ready we were going to be happy with making the trip and playing some of those solid programs, some of the best programs in the country for the last almost 20 years. We were going to be pretty happy, playing those programs and getting some good film even if we went up there and got our heads kicked in. You know we went up we were doing our job, we were ready to play and we were playing good, consistent volleyball. Turns out we won a couple of matches, a few of the matches against those top programs so that was kind of a bonus that was a plus for us, so we’re really excited about it for us.”

That home opener tomorrow set for 5pm.

