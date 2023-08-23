Healthy Start Hosting Event for New Dads

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Healthy Start Coalition of Bay, Franklin and Gulf Counties is holding an event this weekend for fathers with children under the age of three. It’s all for soon-to-be fathers, too.

It’s called the ‘T.E.A.M. Dad Kick-Off Party.’ It will be held on Sat. Aug. 26 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. CST at Beef ‘O’ Brady’s in Callaway.

Dads will learn more about services including, parenting and co-parenting education, improving childhood developments, personal development and more.

If you sign up for T.E.A.M. Dad, you will be registered for a chance to win a 50″ TV and a backpack with a built-in changing area for diapers.

Sign up for the event:

Space is limited. For information or to RSVP, email Jason Lilly at Jason@healthystartbfg.org or call 850-370-0844.

For more information on The Healthy Start Coalition of Bay, Franklin and Gulf Counties, call 850-872-4130. You can also go here to learn more.

