It gets even hotter today

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Wednesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar with hardly a cloud overhead. We’ll have plenty of sunshine returning to our skies today with just some fair-weather clouds developing into the afternoon.

Temperatures are very warm and humid. We’ll get the day started in the upper 70s for most with feels like temperatures on the coast in the 80s.

It’s going to be a very hot day. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for today. Highs reach the upper 90s on the coast to around 101° inland with a heat index as high as 114° this afternoon.

From the National Weather Service in Tallahassee...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sunshine, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Temperatures break slightly on Thursday yet still remain very hot in the mid to upper 90s with a heat index near advisory levels of 108°. Heading into the weekend, the heat cranks back up where triple digit highs will return away from the coast and excessive heat indices are likely to return for all. Rain chances pick back up next week to help bring down the excessive heat.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly sunny skies with hot highs in the upper 90s on the coast to near 101° inland. Heat indices reach up to 114° today. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect until this evening. Limit strenuous outdoor activities or take frequent breaks seeking A/C and staying hydrated. Your 7 Day Forecast keep us running well above average into the end of the week and weekend with little to no rain until next week.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.