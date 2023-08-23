Liberty’s Harr is this week’s Student Athlete of the Week

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Up in Liberty County, the Bulldogs have a player by the name of Scout Harr. He’s a rather big fellow who has just one goal every time he steps on the football field. “Offensive line that’s where it’s at.” Harr says “I was a big kid ever since I was young, I mean I like just to dominate just the other person in front of me, laying them out, making pancakes, that’s all I care about. I mean that’s, that’s, if you don’t love that, you don’t love football.” But Scout doesn’t want to be the only one providing the Friday night damage, so he’s taken it upon himself to bring the rest of his teammates along for the battle to help Liberty forever claim victory in the trenches.

”He’s a leader on the offensive line.” says Liberty Head Coach Gerald Tranquille. “You know, he gets the guys in the back, and gets on the board and walks them through all the plays, he’s a like a coach on the field, and you can’t teach that.” Adds Harr “We were at the weight room and we were going over play and none of the younger kids knew what to do, so I looked at my other senior offensive lineman and said “hey we’ve got to fix this”. Brought them back in the back of the field house after practice, drew up plays and they’re doing alright now.” And it couldn’t be more fitting for Harr to be a teacher on the field, since he’s so teachable off the field. With a 4.29 weighted GPA, Scouts drive to dominate doesn’t stop when he takes off the pads. “Oh, no, 100%, I want to be the best in my class.” “Nothing matter out here” says the coach “if you don’t get it done in there, he’s a model example of that. He’s just one of a few that does a great job on and off the field.” “If you’re not disciplined in the classroom, you’re not disciplined on the field. I mean, how you do one thing is how you do everything.” And so far everything Scouts done, he’s done at the highest level. The only thing left for him to do, earn a scholarship to college for both athletics and academics. “I love this game, I love this game and also, I mean, my parents aren’t in the best situation, I don’t want them to worry about my college. Honestly, I don’t want them to worry about me period, I just want to pay for my own college.” Harr currently has an offer from Culver Stockton College and is hoping to receive one from West Florida when this season’s over. And with the way he goes about his business, that shouldn’t be to Harr-d!

