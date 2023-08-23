Man arrested on drug charges after Jackson County traffic stop

One arrested on drug charges after Jackson County traffic stop
One arrested on drug charges after Jackson County traffic stop(jackson county sheriff's office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man was arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop in Jackson County Monday.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies said they conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with one working headlight around 11 p.m.

During the stop, deputies deployed K-9 officer Dutch, who then alerted to the smell of narcotics in the car.

Deputies said when they searched the car, they found two black scales, 18 grams of synthetic marijuana (K2) and 8 grams of methamphetamine.

The driver, John Pek, Jr., was arrested and is being charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of synthetic cannabinoids, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittni Danielle Davis was arrested and is being charged with trafficking in meth, possession...
Woman arrested for smuggling drugs into correctional facility
A renovation in Panama City has uncovered a piece of Bay County history.
69 Year Old Mural Found In Downtown Building
Chad Eberhard, a Fountain transient, was charged with Home Invasion Robbery and Aggravated...
Fountain transient charged in home invasion
Nicole Marie Harris pled guilty to Second-Degree Murder with a Firearm in the January 20th...
Woman found guilty of murdering her boyfriend
Investigators stated the car swerved onto the shoulder of the road while going around the...
FHP: Marianna man dies after single-car crash

Latest News

Panama City Commissioners held a meeting August 22.
City Manager of Panama City job application will close soon
Former Panama City employee Michael Johnson faces an 8-year prison sentence.
Michael Johnson’s forfeited properties auctioned off
Not one, but two health care facilities are officially set to come to the northern end of the...
Relief soon to come to northern Walton County ‘health care desert’
High heat and humidity remain in the forecast.
Tuesday Evening Forecast