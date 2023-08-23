Man arrested on drug charges after Jackson County traffic stop

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man was arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop in Jackson County Monday.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies said they conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with one working headlight around 11 p.m.

During the stop, deputies deployed K-9 officer Dutch, who then alerted to the smell of narcotics in the car.

Deputies said when they searched the car, they found two black scales, 18 grams of synthetic marijuana (K2) and 8 grams of methamphetamine.

The driver, John Pek, Jr., was arrested and is being charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of synthetic cannabinoids, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

