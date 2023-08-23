Marine Corps’ Delayed Entry Program aims to train future marines

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - To help young people build the confidence to join the armed forces, local Marine Corps recruiters have what’s called the Delayed Entry Program.

The program is for anyone aged 17 to 28.

For up to a year, the future Marines meet twice a week.

It’s at these meetings that they’re put through mental and physical tests to make sure that when it’s time for boot camp, they’re ready.

“We just have a discussion about what the marine corps is about, what the benefits are, what the different opportunities are, and when if they decide this is what they want to do, we help them along the process,” said Sergeant Andres Vargas, Marine Corps recruiter.

Sergeant Vargas tells us the hope is that while in the program, future marines battle through similar adversities as those they might face in the corps.

“By the end of the program, I see the change when it clicks in their head when they can believe in themselves. They’re pushing through pain, they’re pushing through all the emotions that are happening in their head. That’s when I know that they’re mentally ready,” Vargas said.

Sergeant Vargas asks for anyone interested in the program to head either head over to Marines.com or stop by their Bay County recruitment office located on 23rd Street in Panama City.

