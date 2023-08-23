Michael Johnson’s forfeited properties auctioned off

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City auctioned off several properties after one of its former employees used embezzled money to buy them.

Michael Johnson stole more than $1 million dollars from The Friends of the After School Assistance Program and the city’s Community Redevelopment Agency over the course of a decade.

One way city commissioners are trying to give the money back is by putting the 11 properties Johnson owned up for auction. The auction ended Tuesday afternoon.

“We went through all this so we wouldn’t create other waves in the wake of trying to right what was wrong,” Commissioner Brian Grainger said.

However, tenants currently live in 10 out of the 11 the properties. Commissioners agreed to extend tenants’ leases to next April to ensure they aren’t automatically left without housing.

“In addition to the lease, there’s a $5,000 option for each tenant to be used for any kind of expenses moving out, any kind of deposits, anything of that nature,” Grainger said.

Commissioners said the liquidated money collected from the auction will go towards the Friends of ASAP.

“All of the money that is generated through the proceeds of the auction will go to the Friends of ASAP to making that whole again,” Grainger said.

The city will host a special meeting Friday morning at 8 a.m. in city hall to discuss the results of the auction. It’ll be held in Room 10.

