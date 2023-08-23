New town home development approved for Lynn Haven

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As the city of Lynn Haven continues to grow, officials approved a new town home development at Tuesday night’s commission meeting.

The current piece of land wasn’t originally part of the city, until it was annexed two years ago. Now it will be turned into a housing development.

Baldwin Townhome Development will be located on Baldwin Road, consisting of five triplexes which will be 15 homes.

City officials say this is one way they are expanding the city.

“This has just extended our city a little bit and people will get city services. A vacant county land that turned in to a plus for our citizens,” Commissioner Pat Perno said.

Commissioners also approved the proposed layout of the subdivision.

”They want to develop town houses and give a need to multi-family housing in our community,” Perno said. “I’m all for it, we voted yes on both.”

The next meeting, commissioners will vote on the final plat or layout of the subdivision so these homes can be sold.

There is no set date of when construction will begin.

