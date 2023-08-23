Relief soon to come to northern Walton County ‘health care desert’

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Residents in northern Walton County have been without a hospital since the HealthMark Regional Medical Center closed its doors in March 2022.

Residents have told endless stories of finding new doctors further away, longer ambulance wait times and commutes, and the desperate need for a local care provider.

But there are plans in the works to change that. Not one, but two health care facilities are officially set to come to the northern end of the county.

At Tuesday’s commission meeting, two panhandle doctors, Dr. Jon Ward and Dr. Huy Nguyen, took to the stand to publicly announce they have put together a team of physicians to purchase and reopen the old, and currently empty, HealthMark facility.

“[I am] proud to announce that, as of Friday, we’ve put a group of physician and community partners together to purchase the old HealthMark Regional Medical Center,” Dr. Ward said. “We will create 300 jobs over the next 5 years with an average pay of over $30 an hour”

Dr. Nguyen added that the new facility, currently expected to be called the North Walton Doctor’s Hospital, will set a new precedent and is likely to gain national attention.

“It is going to be the first physician managed and majority owned in this country in the last 15 years,” he said.

While addressing the commissioners, Dr. Ward and Dr. Nguyen explained the need for the hospital to be back up and running very soon. They touched on the services they hope to provide along with an ER, including but not limited to:

Cardiology

Orthopedics/orthopedic surgery

OBGYN

Dermatology

They also touched on the need for a facility more likely to withstand, or not get directly hit by a hurricane or other natural disaster in another area of the county beyond the south end below the Choctawhatchee Bay.

Another talking point was the current transportation times for ambulances responding in the north end of the county, and the long distances they have to drive to reach the closest hospital. As of August, many patients in north Walton County are taken to hospitals in Okaloosa, Holmes, and other surrounding counties.

“The county does supply all of the care north of the bay, the sheriff’s office through fire and rescue. If, you say, it’s nearly $200 an hour to operate an ambulance, and you’re saving an hour times 5,000 transports- that’s a million dollars,” Dr. Ward said.

After explaining their plans to the commissioners, Dr. Ward and Dr. Nguyen asked for the commission’s support in applying for a loan through CHELCO, as well as a letter of support for the facility’s OHCA application.

Commissioners voted to not make any moves yet, as the county’s legal team determines the breakdown of the loan and what it could potentially mean for the county’s responsibilities, and said they will discuss the requests further in later meetings.

However, residents immediately took to the stand after the vote, saying the hospital needs to be in the works as soon as possible.

“If somebody on the north end at the commissioner meeting had a heart attack, and you had to get them down here to Sacred Heart, they might not make it to get here,” one resident said.

Others told stories of their own health scares, and why opening the facility is critical.

“When my youngest daughter was in the third grade, she had an accident in our front yard that completely severed the arty in her left arm. We were able to get her down to the hospital in DeFuniak when it was operating and that probably saved her life,” another resident said.

But the new operations going in at the HealthMark facility is not the only new source of health care residents can expect to come to the DeFuniak Springs area.

HCA Twin Cities Hospital CEO Todd Jackson also took to the stand at the commission meeting, confirming that the hospital has bought a parcel of land on the corner of U.S. Highway 331 and Interstate 10.

The facility still has to be built, and the details of what services it will provide are still unclear, but Jackson made it known that HCA has recognized the need for health care services in the area and they will be working to close that gap.

”We are actively finalizing our plans for a health care facility on this site. It would be premature for me to publicly comment on what the facility would include as far as health care services. I look forward to announcing those plans in the coming months,” Jackson said.

NewsChannel 7 will continue following both developments in the northern end of the county, and bring the latest updates as they become available.

