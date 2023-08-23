Shelter Spotlight: Meet Piston and Wilson the kittens!

Both are available for adoption right now at the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter.
You can stop by the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter if you're interested in adopting one of the kittens.
By Mel Zosh
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On Wed. Aug. 23, NewsChannel 7 at 11 featured two adorable kittens available for adoption. One of the kittens is named Piston. He was found in an engine. His paws were burned. He has healed and is ready for his new home. He is 11-weeks-old and was just neutered this week.

Another kitten featured in this week’s spotlight is Wilson. He is black and white, four months old and was also just neutered recently.

The adoption fee is $85 for female cats or dogs and $75 for males. The fee covers spay and neuter costs, shots and microchips.

If you’re interested in adopting a pet from the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter, go here. You can also call 850-265-4699.

