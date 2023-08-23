Tuesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a warm and humid night tonight in NWFL with lows in the upper 70s to near 80. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for Wednesday with highs in the upper 90s/low 100s and feels like temps 110-115. Rain chances will be very small and confined to the seabreeze. The hot & humid weather should continue into the weekend. Rain chances will creep up as a large ridge of high pressure erodes and allows for better rain chances and slightly cooler (near 90) temps.

In the tropics Harold is moving inland through Texas/Mexico, Franklin will move toward Hispaniola, and 2 other areas in the open Atlantic have low to medium chances to develop. None pose a threat to the U.S.

