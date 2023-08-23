Tuesday Evening Forecast

By Chris Smith
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a warm and humid night tonight in NWFL with lows in the upper 70s to near 80. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for Wednesday with highs in the upper 90s/low 100s and feels like temps 110-115. Rain chances will be very small and confined to the seabreeze. The hot & humid weather should continue into the weekend. Rain chances will creep up as a large ridge of high pressure erodes and allows for better rain chances and slightly cooler (near 90) temps.

In the tropics Harold is moving inland through Texas/Mexico, Franklin will move toward Hispaniola, and 2 other areas in the open Atlantic have low to medium chances to develop. None pose a threat to the U.S.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittni Danielle Davis was arrested and is being charged with trafficking in meth, possession...
Woman arrested for smuggling drugs into correctional facility
A renovation in Panama City has uncovered a piece of Bay County history.
69 Year Old Mural Found In Downtown Building
Chad Eberhard, a Fountain transient, was charged with Home Invasion Robbery and Aggravated...
Fountain transient charged in home invasion
Nicole Marie Harris pled guilty to Second-Degree Murder with a Firearm in the January 20th...
Woman found guilty of murdering her boyfriend
Investigators stated the car swerved onto the shoulder of the road while going around the...
FHP: Marianna man dies after single-car crash

Latest News

High heat and humidity remain in the forecast.
Tuesday Evening Forecast
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels says highs today are well above average.
Highs reach the triple digits for some today
Expect another hot & dry week in the panhandle.
Monday Evening Forecast
Expect another hot & dry week in the panhandle.
Monday Evening Forecast