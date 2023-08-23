Wear It Wednesday: the Best Color of Clothing in Your Closet

Your skin tone and hair color can help determine which color clothing is best for you.
By Mel Zosh
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On the Wed. Aug. 23 edition of NewsChannel 7 Today’s ‘Wear It Wednesday,’ Gail Scott, a stylist and image consultant, gave Jessica Foster and Mel Zosh advice on the best color to wear for this segments. She chose blue for Jess and plum for Mel.

Hair color, skin tone and features are just a few of the factors that play into colors that best suit each person.

If you’d like to learn more about the best color clothing for you, take a quiz here.

