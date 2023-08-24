Age requirements changed for Panama City Beach golf cart drivers

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Officials voted to raise the age required to drive a golf cart at the Panama City Beach City Council meeting Thursday.

Prior to the meeting, drivers had to be at least 14 years of age to operate a golf cart in designated areas. But the state recently changed that, now requiring the driver to be at least 15 years old with a drivers permit.

This comes as a safety precaution to all drivers on the road and pedestrians.

Those found not following the new change will be punished. Both the underage driver and the parent will both be held responsible.

City officials also noted golf carts are not allowed on Hutchinson Blvd and Panama City Beach Parkway.

