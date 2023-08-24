Bay County airport adapting as it experiences huge growth

Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport has been busier than ever in recent months.
By Austin Maida
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Long lines and busy terminals mean business is booming at Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport.

With the added traffic, the airport board is constantly looking at ways to improve.

“One thing the board discussed today is to think about more ways we can elevate passenger experience here at ECP, so that it continues to be an enjoyable place to fly in and out of,” said Holly Melzer, Chairman of the Board at ECP.

One way to elevate that experience for passengers is by providing more parking options, and those are in the works.

“Our overflow parking project is slated to be finished in the next two to three weeks, so we will be readjusting our parking situation and making it an easier process for [passengers],” Melzer said.

At Wednesday’s airport board meeting, most of the topics centered around the huge growth at ECP.

Airport officials tell News Channel 7 that they had a record-breaking July and and record-breaking summer when it comes to a total number of passengers.

“Just in the month of July we had over 200,000 passengers come through our airport, which is more than the entire population of Bay County,” Melzer said.

Over one million passengers have flown in and out of ECP so far in 2023, and more passengers can sometimes mean more headaches for travelers.

“We did see significant delays in the TSA checkpoint a couple weekends ago. That is a TSA issue that we hope to have been resolved,” said Melzer.

Airport officials tell us that it’s their duty to alert passengers of any potential delays.

“Here at ECP, our role is to be sure that we’re notifying passengers timely so that they can properly plan in getting here early enough,” said Melzer.

