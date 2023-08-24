Bay County Republicans watch first GOP Presidential Debate

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Eight Republican presidential candidates took to the debate stage Wednesday night in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

It was the first presidential debate in the race for the White House.

Ron DeSantis, Tim Scott, Nikki Hayley, Mike Pence, Vivek Ramaswamy, Doug Burgum, Chris Christie, and Asa Hutchinson participated. Former President Donald Trump was noticeably absent. The front runner for the GOP nomination decided to do an interview with Tucker Carlson on the social media platform X.

Some locals came together to hear what each candidate had to offer. The Bay County Republican Party held a watch party at No Name Lounge located off of the Hathaway Bridge.

People at the party said the economy is top of mind for them.

“We have seen prices going up and costing us a lot more than normal,” Bay County Republican Women’s Club member Terry Cypher said. “It does hurt the average person, especially those of us who have the set income by social security. Evidentially, people in Washington don’t care.”

Others said they want a president who follows the Constitution. They pointed the finger at the Biden administration, saying former President Trump is being unfairly targeted. He currently faces four felony indictments.

Education is also something members of the Bay County Republican Party want addressed.

“I also have some serious concerns about education because I feel like education has largely been taken over by the progressive, almost radical progressive extreme liberals who have introduced gender fluidity [and] Critical Race Theory, which is very divisive,” Bay County Republican Executive Committee Secretary Bob Kufert said.

Voters in Iowa will get to decide first. The Iowa Caucuses are set for Jan. 15, 2024.

