New training facility approved for Panama City Beach K-9 officers

K9 Facility Approved
K9 Facility Approved(WJHG)
By Dekevion Gause
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The police hounds of Panama City Beach will be getting a new home in the near future.

Panama City Beach Mayor and city council members approved the construction of a new K9 training facility Thursday. The facility has been talked about since 2020.

A state funded grant will finance $1 million of the 1.6 million-dollar building.

As of right now, there is no timeline on when they plan to break ground. Officials are in phase one of the process.

Council members say the new training facility will serve as a housing unit as well and make it a lot easier for handlers when they can’t be with their dog.

“This will actually help our handlers take a break. If they need to go out of town for something they don’t have to find somebody or have another handler handle their K-9.” Councilmember Phil Chester said. “They can take it there. There’s a facility, indoor, A.C., everything will be good for them. It gives them a break and gives their family a break because this is a huge commitment. The K-9 unity is a huge commitment.”

Currently there are eight K-9′s on the force. With the addition of the new facility, there will be room for a total of 12 dogs.

PCBPD plans to add 3 more four legged friends to the team. Bringing the total to 11 with room for one more if needed.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittni Danielle Davis was arrested and is being charged with trafficking in meth, possession...
Woman arrested for smuggling drugs into correctional facility
Four suspects have been arrested in Bay County for their alleged involvement in a shooting on...
Multiple adults, juveniles arrested in attempted murder case
The baby girl was born solid brown. Giraffe experts at the zoo said they believe she is the...
Spotless giraffe born at Tennessee zoo believed to be the only one in the world
The church is located in Altha, Fla.
Fire destroys church in Altha
BDS student and relatives arrested after fight at Jinks Middle School.
BDS student and relatives arrested after fight at Jinks Middle School

Latest News

New Law requiring Golf Cart Drivers to be at least 15
Age requirements changed for Panama City Beach golf cart drivers
Your safety could be jeopardized.
Rule change could impact Pier Park kiosks
The event is happening Sat. Aug. 26. The first 200 families will receive free gas.
Second Annual Gas Giveaway Happening Saturday
The Turf Tank Robot is earning its keep for bay district schools.
Turf Tank Robot beneficial to Bay District Schools