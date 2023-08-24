New training facility approved for Panama City Beach K-9 officers

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The police hounds of Panama City Beach will be getting a new home in the near future.

Panama City Beach Mayor and city council members approved the construction of a new K9 training facility Thursday. The facility has been talked about since 2020.

A state funded grant will finance $1 million of the 1.6 million-dollar building.

As of right now, there is no timeline on when they plan to break ground. Officials are in phase one of the process.

Council members say the new training facility will serve as a housing unit as well and make it a lot easier for handlers when they can’t be with their dog.

“This will actually help our handlers take a break. If they need to go out of town for something they don’t have to find somebody or have another handler handle their K-9.” Councilmember Phil Chester said. “They can take it there. There’s a facility, indoor, A.C., everything will be good for them. It gives them a break and gives their family a break because this is a huge commitment. The K-9 unity is a huge commitment.”

Currently there are eight K-9′s on the force. With the addition of the new facility, there will be room for a total of 12 dogs.

PCBPD plans to add 3 more four legged friends to the team. Bringing the total to 11 with room for one more if needed.

