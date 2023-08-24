Okaloosa County man wearing bulletproof vest charged with drug trafficking

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man wearing a bulletproof vest was arrested for allegedly trafficking in MDMA Tuesday night.

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office officials said a deputy had a “consensual” encounter with Damien Kennedy, 39, of Fort Walton Beach, around 11:45 p.m. Kennedy was walking on Gap Creek Drive wearing a bulletproof vest.

Kennedy told the deputy he was carrying an AR-15 style rifle in his green military laundry-style bag and gave consent for the deputy to search it.

According to deputies, a small clear plastic bad was found with numerous multicolored pills that Kennedy admitted were Ecstasy. The deputy reported finding 60 grams of narcotics in Kennedy’s possession.

Kennedy also told the deputy that he was wearing the vest and carrying the disassembled rifle for his safety.

Kennedy is charged with trafficking in MDMA and possession of a bulletproof vest during certain offenses.

