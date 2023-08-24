Persistent above average heat continues

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Thursday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar with just a few clouds starting off our day. They won’t be enough to block out the sunshine leading to a mostly sunny start. We’ll be harder pressed today to find any rain today after getting lucky in a few storms yesterday evening.

We’re still warm and humid this morning despite the late day storms that came through yesterday. Temperatures are in the upper 70s with dew points in the mid to upper 70s for a very warm and humid start.

Above average temperatures return today, but they may fall short of yesterday’s extreme heat. A little northeast flow in the atmosphere will help to draw in a slightly drier air mass over the next couple days. Although highs reach the mid to upper 90s and feels like temperatures still reach up to 100 to 105°. No heat advisories are in place for today.

The ridge of high pressure across most of the US creating the extreme heat we’ve had this week is slowly degrading and moving west into the late week and weekend. However, the slightly drier air mass rebounds with both humidity and heat rising into the weekend. Highs will approach the triple digits on the coast and may even get as high as 103 to 104 on the thermometer with a heat index of 112 to 115°. We’ll likely see advisories for the heat go into effect over the weekend.

There will be some spotty afternoon storm chances popping up gradually tomorrow and into the weekend with a more active afternoon pattern of storms next week. We’ll also need to keep an eye on the Western Caribbean over the weekend and eventually the Gulf of Mexico next week for possible tropical development.

Tropical Update...

As of now, Thursday morning, it’s possible a wave of thunderstorms will move up from Central America off the Yucatan Peninsula in the Western Caribbean into this weekend. Favorable conditions of warm water and low shear in the Western Caribbean will likely foster potential for a tropical low to develop perhaps sometime Saturday. Gradual movement and some strengthening could occur as it drifts north into the Southern Gulf early next week. From there, a weak ridge in the Western Gulf and an upper level trough digging southward from the Eastern US will likely draw this system into the Northeastern Gulf Tuesday or Wednesday, somewhere near Florida. We’ll know more about this possible system this weekend as it attempts to form.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly sunny skies with hot highs in the mid to upper 90s and feels like temperatures in the low triple digits. Your 7 Day Forecast has a small chance for an afternoon storm picking up with more heat heading into the weekend. We’ll need to monitor the Tropics this weekend for the possibility of a tropical system developing in the Western Caribbean with potential to bring impacts to the Northeastern Gulf sometime next week.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.