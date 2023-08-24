Rule change could impact Pier Park kiosks

Your safety could be jeopardized.(WJHG)
By Dekevion Gause
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Walking around Pier Park can be a bit of a hassle during busy season. With an influx of people roaming the streets, cars figuring out where to go, and kiosk merchants trying to get your attention your safety could be jeopardized.

Thursday at the Panama City Beach Council Meeting, officials voted to control kiosk in the Pier Park area.

This was a first hearing, so nothing is set in stone, but the idea is to limit the size and number of kiosks that populate the area.

Panama City Beach officials said they have worked with Pier Park officials to ensure a win for everyone.

“Both entities, the city and Pier Park, have been working for a year or year and a half on developing a deal that makes everyone happy.” Councilmember Phil Chester said. “Limiting the size and amount of Kiosk there. Safety reasons, so you don’t have to go around and walk into the streets to go around a kiosk, just to keep everyone safe also.”

At the moment there aren’t a lot of regulations regarding kiosk in Pier Park.

