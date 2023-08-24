PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A former Georgia News Anchor has left the TV business and has started a new adventure.

Ruthie Garner worked for WJHG’s sister station WALB-TV in Albany, Georgia for more than 30 years. Now in her retirement, Ruthie is whipping up a delicious treat and decided to stop by NewsChannel 7 at 4 p.m. to share her story.

Just over a year ago, Ruthie launched ‘Ruthie’s Best Butterscotch Sauce’ across the country.

But there is more to the story, than just a treat. Ruthie said she was looking for a way to give back to the hospital that helped her son who was diagnosed with Stage 4 Embryonic Testicular Carcinoma at the age of 25. After many treatments and surgeries, her son is now cancer-free.

So with her special sauce, Ruthie said a portion of the proceeds from Ruthie’s Best will go to the Bone Marrow Transplant Center at Northside Hospital in hopes of helping other families.

Ruthie’s Best Butterscotch Sauce is in Panama City in two stores. She hopes her story inspires others to give back.

To read more about Ruthie click here.

