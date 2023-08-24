Second Annual Gas Giveaway Happening Saturday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Hand Up International Global Outreach Ministries is putting on its second annual gas giveaway. It’s happening in parternship with Fuel Muel.

The event will take place Sat. September 26 at the Bay County Fairgrounds from 9 a.m. until noon.

Organizers say to not line up earlier than 7 a.m. The first 200 families will receive free gas.

There will also be food provided at the event.

