Turf Tank Robot beneficial to Bay District Schools

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Turf Tank Robot is earning its keep for Bay District Schools.

There are three robots tasked with painting fields across Bay County including Tommy Oliver s Stadium, Mike Gavlak Stadium, and Bozeman Stadium.

The robots are programmed to paint each line correctly. BDS officials said they lease them every year which saves time and money.

BDS Athletic Director, Josh Laatsch said, “With this program, with the robot, it creates a competive advantage for us. With football and soccer, it’s a game of inches and having a robot to create straight lines the human error is kind of taken out the window.”

Arnhold High’s Principal said the robots along with the drone program are essential giving students a look at career opportunities in today’s world.

“It is one thing to be in the classroom and talk to students about what the applications are in the real world, it is another to be able to actually get out and be hands on with it and to see how that is being applied. That also causes the students to be creative in their thinking and to see how they can take something that already exists and take it to that next level to be more efficient and effective,” said Principal Britt Smith.

Arnold High staff said the robots cut labor and supply costs by around 60 percent.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.