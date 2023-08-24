VIDEO: Firefighters rescue construction worker impaled by rebar

Firefighters used a combination of cutting tools to free the victim from the rebar. (WPLG, CITY OF MIAMI FIRE-RESCUE, CNN)
By WPLG Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 4:56 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (WPLG) - A Florida construction worker was hospitalized with critical injuries after he fell and was impaled by rebar.

Video from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue shows the delicate technical rescue that took place around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. A construction worker fell onto a raised piece of steel rebar, which penetrated his lower body and went through his torso.

Crews had been carrying out plans for a high-rise residential building in Miami when the accident happened.

Photos of the risky rescue show the critical moments as multiple firefighters work to save the victim. At one point, rescuers coordinated with the on-site crane operator to help lower the injured worker after he was placed in a Stokes basket.

Firefighters used a combination of cutting tools to free the victim from the rebar.

Paramedics were able to stabilize him as they rushed him to a hospital. He was recovering in “critical but stable condition,” according to a fire department spokesperson.

Copyright 2023 WPLG via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittni Danielle Davis was arrested and is being charged with trafficking in meth, possession...
Woman arrested for smuggling drugs into correctional facility
Four suspects have been arrested in Bay County for their alleged involvement in a shooting on...
Multiple adults, juveniles arrested in attempted murder case
The baby girl was born solid brown. Giraffe experts at the zoo said they believe she is the...
Spotless giraffe born at Tennessee zoo believed to be the only one in the world
The church is located in Altha, Fla.
Fire destroys church in Altha
BDS student and relatives arrested after fight at Jinks Middle School.
BDS student and relatives arrested after fight at Jinks Middle School

Latest News

Firefighters used a combination of cutting tools to free the victim from the rebar. (WPLG, CITY...
VIDEO: Delicate rescue frees construction worker who fell, was impaled by rebar
The Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, damaged by a massive March 11, 2011, earthquake and...
China bans seafood from Japan after Fukushima nuclear plant begins wastewater release
Other officers will be disciplined over the incident, the city's police chief said. (WHBQ,...
Mississippi officer fired after 10-year-old detained for public urination
Authorities say three people were killed and five others were wounded in a shooting at a...
Official calls California biker bar shooting 'a horrible and a tragic situation'